New details revealed about Lobo Village shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several people were detained following a University of New Mexico step up in security after second shooting at Lobo Village . According to documents from UNM Police, when they arrived at 12:30 in the morning on Sunday the 19, several cars and students were leaving Lobo Village.

While searching, police found several casings, damaged vehicles, bullet holes in walls, and a broken window. Police went from apartment to apartment to check on students.

Building 16 is where they say a woman and two men were on a couch in the common area. When officers confronted them, police say a woman identified as Bethani Montoya tried to hide a gun. She’s now facing charges along with several others.

This was the second shooting in recent weeks. The university says they will add safety measures including more patrols.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.