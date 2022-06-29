Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Southern California

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two years looked a little different on the Fourth of July weekend. This year, events are back in full force.

Here are the places hosting firework shows around Southern California, organized by county:

Los Angeles County

Starlight Bowl, 1249 Lockheed View Dr., Burbank

Festivities from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Jewel City Sparkles Fireworks show in downtown Glendale.

Centered near Harvard St and Brand Blvd.

Fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

For information, call (818)548-2792.

Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave.

Show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks over Queensway Bay

Begins at 9 p.m.

This year the Hollywood Bowl is having three nights of Fourth of July traditions.

Thomas Wilkin and the Los Angeles Philharmonic are performing a program of favorites alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

First night of festivities is July 2.

The last night will be on the Fourth of July.

Gate opens at 5:30 p.m.

Show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks can be seen at Burton Chace Park or Fisherman's Village

Event begins at 9 p.m. and is a 20-minute show.

The annual AmericaFest is recognized as one of the nation's largest and longest running shows celebrating the Fourth of July.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available and start at $20.

Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Begins at 9:20 p.m.

Annual independence day celebration and firework spectacular at Los Nietos Park.

11143 Charlesworth Rd.

Sunday July 3, festivities start at 4:30 p.m. with the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Fireworks show at South Gate Park

Show starts at 9 p.m.

The July Fourth extravaganza is at Warner Center Park and starts off with a free concert and festivities everyone can enjoy.

5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd

It goes from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks show is 15 minutes long.

The July Fourth extravaganza is at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center and will feature live entertainment, summer games and competitions.

2551 W Ave H

Riverside County

The city of Corona invites the community to the Main Street USA Independence Day Parade. Corona's Main Street USA Independence Day Parade is a non-competitive parade which provides entertainment, community spirit and fun for all to enjoy. Drawing 4,000+ families, friends, and neighbors, the parade takes place on Main Street from Ontario Avenue to Olive Street.

Parade begins at 9 a.m.

Live entertainment starts at 5 p.m. at Santana Park.

The fireworks celebration will occur at sundown.

The city of Riverside Pparks

The city's free event displays an array of fireworks at two separate locations which include La Sierra Park (5215 La Sierra Ave.) and Ryan Bonaminio Park (5000 Tequesquite Ave). Participants are encouraged to bring their own blankets and refreshments. Access will not be permitted in La Sierra and Carlson Dog Park all day on Sunday, July 4 after 7 a.m.

Show begins at 9 p.m.

Orange County

The city of Huntington Beach welcomes back the 118th Annual 4th of July parade after two years of the event not taking place due to COVID regulations.

The parade starts at 10 a.m.

Closing out the festivities will be a fireworks show at the Huntington Beach Pier.

The show starts at 9 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit hb4thofjuly.org

Grijalva Park, 368 North Prospect St., hosts a family event on Sunday July 3.

The event starts at 4 p.m., and there will be plenty of interactive activities for kids.

Local nonprofits host food trucks. Around 8 p.m. the Orange Community Master Chorale performs with the grand finale patriotic fireworks happening around 8:45 p.m.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, hosts family events from July 1 to July 4.

Family-friendly events on July 1-3 begin at 10:00 a.m. while July 4's events begin at 12:00 p.m.

Monday's firework show begins at 9:00 p.m.

The cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach will host the 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base.

This year, bring your lawn chairs and your blankets for the traditional event setup.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and close at 8:45 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

The Mission Viejo Activities Committee will hold the Annual Street Faire and Fireworks Spectacular on Olympiad between Marguerite and Melinda.

Festivities start at noon, with plenty of food, activities for kids and live entertainment.

Admission is free with tickets being sold for games and rides.

Parking will be available around surrounding streets but the Marty Russo Youth Athletic Field parking lot is closed will be closed to the public on the 4th of July

The show begins at 9 p.m.

San Bernardino County

Fireworks spectacular at Big Bear Lake.

Show time begins between 8:45-9:15 PM, runs approximately 30-40 mins, and is free to spectators.

For more information check here:

Light up the Night fireworks show on Monday July 4.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Show begins at 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and are $12 at the gate. uplandca.gov

The city of Victorville will host the annual fireworks show on Monday, July 4.

The event will be located at the Victorville Fairgrounds.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. For further information, call Hook Community Center at (760) 245-5551. victorvilleca.gov

The Arrowhead Lake Association's 2022 Lake Arrowhead Fireworks show will be on Sunday, July 3.

Show begins at 9 p.m.

Lenny Brewster Sports Center, 21024 Otoe Rd.

Festivities from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Show begins at 9 p.m.

Fontana's Fourth of July Celebration

Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Rd

There will be music, food, novelty vendors and of course, fireworks.

Ventura County

The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular takes place on the hill behind the Hillcrest Center of the Arts in Thousand Oaks.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

The city of Westlake Village presents its 6th Annual Fireworks Spectacular Show from the Westlake Village Golf Course.

4812 Lakeview Canyon Road

There will be family-friendly activities.

Event begins at 5 p.m.

Show will be at 9:10 p.m.

3rd of July Fireworks Extravaganza is going to be at Arroyo Vista Community Park.

Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.