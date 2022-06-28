ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma voters to cast ballots for 2 US Senate seats

By SEAN MURPHY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322m1E_0gO1spEg00
1 of 3

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — With the announcement earlier this year that longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe plans to step down from office early, Oklahoma voters have the rare opportunity to cast ballots on Tuesday for candidates for both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats, although Republicans will be heavily favored to retain both seats in the fall.

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford, 54, is running for reelection to a full six-year term and is facing a feisty GOP primary challenger in Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, a political newcomer who has accused Lankford of not being conservative enough and criticized him for not endorsing former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election outcome. Joan Farr, 66, of Broken Arrow, also will be on Tuesday’s GOP primary ballot.

On the Democratic side, Oklahoma City attorney Jason Bollinger, 30, and cybersecurity expert Madison Horn, 33, are the only candidates in a six-person field who have raised much money, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Polls across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Inhofe, 87, a stalwart in Oklahoma GOP politics since the 1960s, shook up the Republican political landscape when he announced in February he was stepping down. Among the 13 Republicans looking to replace him are U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, 44, whose entry into the race left open his 2nd Congressional District that covers most of eastern Oklahoma.

Other GOP candidates include state Sen. Nathan Dahm, 39; Inhofe’s longtime chief of staff Luke Holland, 35; ex-Attorney General and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, 54; and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, 44. With so many candidates in the race, the top two vote getters will advance to an August primary runoff if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

There seems to be little difference among the Republican candidates in both races on key issues, as all have expressed frustration with President Joe Biden’s administration, opposition to restrictions on firearms and support of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to ban abortion. The winners of both GOP primaries will be heavily favored to win the seat in the fall in deep-red Oklahoma, which hasn’t elected a Democrat to a U.S. Senate seat in more than three decades. A Democrat hasn’t won any statewide race in Oklahoma since 2006.

The winner in the race for Inhofe’s seat will face Democrat and former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, 46, who is not related to Madison Horn, along with a Libertarian and an independent, in November’s general election.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

What to Watch on Election Night in Ruby-Red Oklahoma

There isn’t much hope for Democrats this fall in ruby-red Oklahoma, but the GOP is so dominant in the state that primary battles abound. Oklahoma is a runoff state, so if no candidate gets 50% in the primary, a top-two runoff will follow in August. Coming in second is the goal of many candidates on primary day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma state superintendent Republican race headed to runoff

A runoff will take place in August for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma’s state superintendent. Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and April Grace will go head-to-head for state superintendent for public instruction. Walters tallied 46 percent of the primary vote, and Grace received 31 percent of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
Oklahoma City, OK
Elections
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Primary Elections in Oklahoma

Oklahomans went to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary Tuesday. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. Incumbent Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister won their respective primaries for Oklahoma governor. Both races were called fairly early, a little...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
Person
Nathan Dahm
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Scott Pruitt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kendra Horn
Person
Luke Holland
Person
Donald Trump
kosu.org

6 Oklahoma primary election races to watch

The primary election on Tuesday, June 28 will help narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices — such as governor, superintendent, attorney general and all seven of Oklahoma’s delegates in Washington, D.C. You can view a full list of races here. The latest data from...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Attorney General Refusing to Represent the State in Abortion Case

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#State Senate#Senate Seat#Election State#U S Senate#Republicans#Gop#Democratic
The Associated Press

Vermont US Sen. Patrick Leahy breaks hip, to have surgery

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has broken a hip in a fall at his home and was to undergo surgery to repair it, his office said Thursday. The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia, the statement said. Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
466K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy