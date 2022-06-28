ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You See What This Man Hid On The Sixth Street Bridge?

By Big Joe Pesh
 4 days ago
There is a video of a man on TikTok showing himself on the Sixth Street bridge in Grand Rapids hiding something for people to come and find. Who is this man and what did he hide on the Six street bridge?. Mystery Man Going Around The Country Leaving Money...

Accident At Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show Causes Death

Update from Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival:. The remaining air show for today has been cancelled out of respect for the incident that has occurred. This evening’s activities remain on schedule. If you leave and do not plan on coming back tonight, stop at the gates or media tent to receive wristbands and parking for tomorrow’s air show. We appreciate everyone’s understanding at this time. We also apologize for the time it took to relay this due to internet issues.
MSP Really Gets Into The Spirit Of Electric Forest

We're all in the afterglow of the return of one of the loudest, most colorful weekends in Michigan. Last Weekend (June 23-26) was the return to Sherwood Forest when thousands of electronic and jam music lovers packed Rothbury, Michigan for Electric Forest. This festival has been going on since 2008,...
Delta Gave Multiple Passengers $10,000 to Give Up Their Seats in Grand Rapids

If an airline offered you $10,000 to give up your seat would you take it? Multiple people took that offer Monday morning in Grand Rapids. Air travel can be super stressful for many reasons. The most frustrating moments are those completely out of your control. For example, the airline overbooking your flight. I'm a pretty basic guy. If your jet has 152 seats, you sell 152 seats. Then you stop selling seats. The airline won't go bankrupt if a couple of people cancel and you have a few empty seats. The one thing airlines do correctly, in my opinion, is offer cash in exchange for voluntarily giving up your seat. Sometimes they'll offer flight vouchers, which can be valuable. But money talks.
Someone Got Pooped All Over At Electric Forest In Michigan

You never know exactly what you're going to see when you go to a music festival, especially one where there's a distinct possibility that there will be some pretty hardcore drug use. You never want anyone to have a bad time or go through a "bad trip," but those things tend to happen when you don't take care of yourself. But what happens if say, someone inadvertently poops all over you? That's not something the normal concert-goers are prepared for.
Discover Muskegon Festival kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on this weekend around West Michigan so there’s no excuse to be bored. and there’s a big event along the lakeshore in muskegon. Today we have Shannon Williams and SuperDre in studio to tell us all about it.
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

