Investment group purchases most of Redfern Village

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
 2 days ago
A group of investment partners has purchased most of Redfern Village.

Josh Nichols, one of the new owners, said the purchase was completed June 23 with the goal of bringing more high-end retail and dining to the village known for its restaurants, shops and businesses. The group Nichols represents is now the landlord to 44 businesses at the site.

Nichols said the majority of people who frequent Redfern Village are St. Simons Island residents.

“We want to bring Redfern Village up to what it should be to better serve the island better,” he said.

There will be some improvements made that are intended to encourage some of the shops that close at 5 p.m. to stay open later.

“Right now the sidewalks close at 5,” he said.

Nichols said he has already talked with many of the businesses affected to discuss the planned improvements and long-term vision.

“They are excited about doing some capital projects,” he said. “We’re going to look at everything from a global perspective.”

The buildings are in solid shape, with new roofs on most of the structures, so there is no plan to demolish anything.

Nichols owns three restaurants in Redfern Village — Bubba Garcia’s, Chubs Diner, and his newest restaurant set to open within two weeks, Wolf Island Oyster Company. He also owns Coastal Kitchen.

Nichols credits the success of his restaurants to great managers, chefs and staff. As for having three restaurants within a block of each other, Nichols said it’s not a concern because people like variety.

“We diversify our restaurants so they don’t compete,” he said.

Staffing turnover is not a problem, he said, because his restaurants have a positive work environment that enables employees to advance their careers. He said he has little turnover.

“There are opportunities for upward mobility for all our people,” he said. “I take no credit for the success of any of these. We have such a good crop of chefs and general managers.”

