Terry Lee Boop

Herbert Marshall Boyles Sr., 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born June 9, 1944, in Kasson, WV, son of the late Darl Wilbert and Carrie Elizabeth Overfield Boyles. He served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a handyman and could fix anything. He enjoyed working on cars, listening to gospel music, junking, and he loved spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of forty five years, Dorothy Lee Synder Boyles; eight children, Debbie Haislep-Boyles and Charlie, Denzil Boyles and Peggy, Marshall S. Boyles, Scott Boyles and Nicky, Marvin Boyles, Marshall R. Boyles and Heather, Elizabeth Sturms and Robert all of Parkersburg, Valvie Boyles and Carlos, Moundsville; three sisters, Ethel Zucco, and Carol Yuras, both of Cleveland, OH, Rosa Waddell and Tony, Clendenin; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren he loved along with several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his son, Herbert M. Boyles Jr.; four siblings, Valvie Boyles, Darl Boyles Jr, Denzil Boyles and Robert Boyles. Family and friends may call at Bartlett Funeral Home, 202 McGraw Ave., Grafton on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 10:00AM until the funeral hour at 2:00PM with Pastor Jimmy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Philippi, WV with full Military Honors accorder by the Taylor County Honor Guard, and the United States Army Honor Guard. Online condolences can be made at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com Bartlett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boyles family.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO