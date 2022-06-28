Glynn Academy graduate headed to U.S. Naval Academy

“Wake up and work hard” has become Isabelle Zantow’s favorite mantra as she prepares for an upcoming, life-changing experience.

Zantow, who graduated in May from Glynn Academy, will soon begin her first year at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

First-year students at the academy are referred to as “plebes” and go through what’s called “Plebe Summer,” a physically and mentally intense form of basic training, for six weeks before the fall semester. It’s an experience Zantow has been preparing for.

“You just have to wake up and you just have to work hard,” she said. “There’s no other option.”

Zantow proved herself to be a leader, a dedicated student and a hard worker during her time at Glynn Academy.

She joined the school’s rifle team her freshman year and worked her way up to captain. She hopes to join the Naval Academy’s rifle team as well.

She also served as operations officer for ROTC, an organization that gave Zantow experiences that prepared her for this transition into being a student at the Naval Academy.

“It was an amazing experience,” she said. “It taught me a lot of things — some of which will be useful at the academy and some of which were just good life experiences.”

Zantow was also a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, the Terror Buddies, Student Council and Environmental Club. She played cello for the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra and will soon complete her Gold Award project with the Girl Scouts.

Her interest in attending the Naval Academy began taking shape long ago. Both of her parents served in the U.S. Army, and her older sister plans to serve in the military as well.

She also hopes to work one day as a marine biologist, a job that she hopes to pursue after a career in the military.

The Naval Academy for Zantow is a way to access numerous kinds of incredible experiences, including a high quality education, a chance to serve as a military officer and a college life unlike any other.

She’s also excited for the camaraderie the Naval Academy experience is known to foster.

“You’re around so many people who want the same thing, who are yearning for the same thing, who are working so hard for the same thing,” she said.

The Naval Academy accepts the best of the best, and Zantow said she looks forward to being surrounded by the hardworking and passionate peers she anticipates meeting.

“You have to bring yourself up to that level if you think you’re lacking,” she said. “I’m looking forward to that type of camaraderie and that type of commitment, that type of mindset.”

During graduation practice, Zantow was surreptitiously watching a video on her cellphone of this year’s “Herndon Monument Climb,” a longstanding Naval Academy tradition during which the first-year students wrap up their “plebe” year by climbing to the top of a statue on campus that’s been covered in lard and baby oil.

“They hose you down, and you have to climb to the top and take the plebe cover off and put an officer cover on,” Zantow said. “It’s really hard, and in the past few years it’s taken up to three or four hours.”

The challenge represents the culmination of a challenging year and progress forward.

“It’s a semblance for you stepping up, stepping into something bigger than yourself,” Zantow said.

The application process for the Naval Academy is extensive and more complex than other colleges require. Zantow completed a lengthy application, a fitness assessment, a medical check-up and a nomination process through which she earned the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1.

That long process ended with an email in Zantow’s inbox informing her that she earned a place in one of the nation’s most prestigious institutions.

She’ll next attend Induction Day, or I-Day, on Thursday and begin Plebe Summer.

Those grueling 50 days are meant to test students’ physical and mental prowess and prepare them for their first year at the academy.

“You just kind of have to get through it, and that’s my mindset going into it,” Zantow said. “I’ve just got to wake up and work hard.”