Smith, Wilson promoted within city police dept.

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
 2 days ago

Angela Smith has a new title, but her commitment to the Brunswick Police Department and the community it serves remains unchanged, she told The News.

Smith was recently promoted from captain to the police department’s assistant chief of administration. The 17-year veteran of the police department began serving in the newly created position on June 14.

“I am a servant at heart, no matter what the title is,” Smith said Friday.

Also, eteran Brunswick Police Sgt. Matthew Wilson was promoted to captain on June 17. He will serve as commander of the patrol division.

City Manager Regina McDuffie was out of town Monday and could not be reached for comment. The role of assistant chief of administration includes assistance in administrative duties as well as development and implementation of procedures and policies.

Smith said she will focus for the present on addressing ongoing personnel shortages within the department’s patrol unit and developing stronger relations between the department and the community.

“There is always work to be done,” the Brunswick native said. “Right now, I have several tasks before me. My main goals are to help get the department up to staff, increase community engagement and serve wherever I am needed.

“I am thankful for the support and confidence of Chief Jones, the City of Brunswick and the community,” she added.

Smith joined the city police department in April 2005. She served as a patrol officer and a criminal investigations detective before being promoted to sergeant in 2012. She was promoted to captain of support services in 2015. Smith has served as captain of criminal investigations and drug enforcement for the past four years.

Earlier this year Smith and two other local law enforcement officers filed a federal lawsuit against Glynn County, alleging they were unfairly overlooked in the 2021 search for a new county police chief. Filed in March in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, that lawsuit remains unresolved.

Brunswick, GA
