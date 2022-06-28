Committee rejects proposed zoning ordinance

If a committee appointed to review a proposed revision of the zoning ordinance has its way the entire 180-page document will be scrapped.

Committee members Monday voted to scrap the document and ask county commissioners for guidance moving forward.

The meeting started with a discussion about overnight parking on right of ways. About 10 minutes into the meeting, committee member Neal Boatright expressed his frustration with the proposed ordinance.

“We are not going to make sense of this,” he said. “It’s not what the board of commissioners intended.”

Most of the proposed changes discussed by the committee have been rejected. The concerning part, Boatright said, is proposals in the document that haven’t been discussed yet.

“We’re not into the stuff that’s going to take your rights away,” he said. “We’re just talking about the penny ante stuff now. As you go through this it gets more intrusive.”

Committee member Missy Neu had her own criticism, saying the mainland was “not well represented” in the proposed ordinance.

“I’m a little mind boggled how we got here,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense how we got here.”

Boatright predicted if the proposed zoning ordinance passed in its existing form, it would create “an exodus like a big city in the North.”

County Commissioner Walter Rafolski, a committee member, said the intent of the rewrite was to make the zoning ordinance easier to understand.

During the public comment period Shelton Chapman expressed his opposition to the proposed ordinance and thanked Boatright for raising concerns.

“They need to be told that over and over,” he said. “Thank you for standing up to us, John Q Public.”

Boatright said he knows some of the county commissioners share his concerns.

“A lot of commissioners don’t like this,” he said. “We’re going to have people realize what we’ve done to them and they will come at us with a vengeance. Throw away that red binder to completely do away with the rewrite. Let’s start over.”

Boatright said the county’s community development director would become the most powerful person in Glynn County.

Committee member Robert Ussery made a motion to delay a vote to reject the document outright without input from county commissioners. That motion failed 5-4.

Rafolski said he would support rewriting the existing ordinance where needed rather than continue reviewing a document nobody seems to like.

“There’s probably some good in here, bad in here,” he said. “We’re for whatever it takes to fix this.”

Boatright made the motion to ask county commissioners for guidance, saying “this board is no longer comfortable with this rewrite.”

Committee members agreed public input about the decision is important, but they wanted to hear from county commissioners first. They voted to postpone a town hall meeting on July 11 until a date to be determined after they meet with county commissioners for guidance.

The committee still plans to meet at 4 p.m. on July 18 in the second floor meeting room in the Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St., Brunswick.