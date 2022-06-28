ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Roe decision rattles ballot chase amid heavy spending by Democrats in Colorado's GOP primaries

9NEWS
9NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — With only hours to go until votes are counted on Tuesday night, the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade has thrown a late wrinkle into a Colorado primary election dominated by heavy Democratic spending in the state's Republican contests. As Republican candidates scramble in last-minute...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Democratic Voters#Gop#The Supreme Court#Republicans#The U S Senate#Colorado Politics
Daily Mail

Tuesday's primary results: Gun-toting Lauren Boebert celebrates her victory, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul notches a win, Trump-backed farmer scores nod for Illinois governor and a pro-choice Republican is nominee for Colorado Senate seat

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, celebrated her primary victory over state Sen. Don Coram by strapping a gun to her hip and joining together with supporters in prayer - the culmination of one of a number of key races that wrapped up Tuesday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also notched a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Texas GOP rejects 2020 election and contends Biden was 'not legitimately elected'

The Texas Republican Party adopted a new platform this weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 election and declares that President Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate. The changes were made during the state GOP’s biennial convention as Republican leaders contended the 2020 election violated the Constitution and...
TEXAS STATE
Colorado Newsline

Live coverage of Colorado primary election 2022

Primary election candidates are competing in Colorado to earn their party’s nomination to appear on the general election ballot in November. For months, the candidates have made their pitch to voters. The primary election polls close today at 7 p.m. Candidates are running for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, congressional seats, state legislative seats […] The post Live coverage of Colorado primary election 2022 appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin Advances in Alaska House Special Election

Sarah Palin has moved on in an all-party primary election for Alaska’s open and only seat in the U.S. House, the Associated Press reported late Wednesday. The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate was among a field of 48 candidates vying for one of four spots on the general election ranked-choice ballot to replace the late Rep. Don Young, who died in March after serving as the state’s congressman for 49 years. Nick Begich, a Republican businessman, and Al Gross, an independent, also advanced. The fourth runoff spot had yet to be called on Wednesday night. With more than 130,000 votes counted, Palin had cruised to 28.3 percent of the vote after former President Donald Trump lent her his support in April. “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down,” Trump said in a statement, “and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First.”
ALASKA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 28

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Republican Edition. In this issue: This week’s marquee primary results and responses to Eric Greitens’ new ad. Here are recent results from marquee elections we’ve been following. Alabama U.S. Senate primary runoff: Katie Britt defeated Mo Brooks 63% to 37%...
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

Two GOP reps lost in primaries, but for very different reasons

Headed into yesterday’s elections, only three House Republicans had lost primary races in the 2022 election cycle. Two more lost yesterday, but for very different reasons. In Mississippi, for example, incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo’s career was derailed by a series of ethics controversies. As NBC News reported, the GOP congressman lost his primary — by roughly seven points — to Mike Ezell, a longtime local sheriff and a county chair for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
ILLINOIS STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy