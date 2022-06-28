ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent, OH

Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr.

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence “Keith” Bays Jr., 38, of Vincent, Ohio, left this world unexpectedly,...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Howard L. Lockhart

Howard L. Lockhart, 68, of Pomeroy, OH passed away Monday June 27, 2022, at his residence. Memorial services, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lockhart family.
POMEROY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Luke Stephen Dickerson

Luke Stephen Dickerson, 86, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away June 26, 2022, at his residence, with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

JoDora Barrows

JoDora Barrows, 78, of Marietta, OH, passed away June 24th, 2022, after a lengthy illness. There will be a celebration of JoDora’s life (to be announced later) for family and friends and as JoDora wished, no viewing or funeral service (no flowers please). Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve JoDora’s family. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jerry P. Jones

Jerry P. Jones, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away June 26, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Vincent, OH
City
Belpre, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

David Franklin “Frank” Douglas Sr.

David Franklin “Frank” Douglas Sr., 80, of Parkersburg, passed away June 25, 2022, at his residence. Graveside service, 1 p .m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Orlando Cemetery, Orlando, W.Va., with Pastor William “Delmas” Singleton officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to have served the Douglas family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Alexander Warren “Bud” Taylor

Alexander Warren “Bud” Taylor, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A son of the late Philip and Elizabeth Koon Taylor, Bud was born November 12, 1929, in Wood County,. He graduated from P.H.S. in 1947 and Marietta College in 1951,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Herbert Marshall Boyles Sr.

Herbert Marshall Boyles Sr., 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born June 9, 1944, in Kasson, WV, son of the late Darl Wilbert and Carrie Elizabeth Overfield Boyles. He served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a handyman and could fix anything. He enjoyed working on cars, listening to gospel music, junking, and he loved spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of forty five years, Dorothy Lee Synder Boyles; eight children, Debbie Haislep-Boyles and Charlie, Denzil Boyles and Peggy, Marshall S. Boyles, Scott Boyles and Nicky, Marvin Boyles, Marshall R. Boyles and Heather, Elizabeth Sturms and Robert all of Parkersburg, Valvie Boyles and Carlos, Moundsville; three sisters, Ethel Zucco, and Carol Yuras, both of Cleveland, OH, Rosa Waddell and Tony, Clendenin; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren he loved along with several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his son, Herbert M. Boyles Jr.; four siblings, Valvie Boyles, Darl Boyles Jr, Denzil Boyles and Robert Boyles. Family and friends may call at Bartlett Funeral Home, 202 McGraw Ave., Grafton on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 10:00AM until the funeral hour at 2:00PM with Pastor Jimmy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Philippi, WV with full Military Honors accorder by the Taylor County Honor Guard, and the United States Army Honor Guard. Online condolences can be made at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com Bartlett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boyles family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Edward Tim Kelly

Edward Tim Kelly, 75, of Harrisville, WV, passed away at home surrounded by his family June 26, 2022. Edward donated his body to science to the WVU Human Gift Registry. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kelly family.
HARRISVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bays#Lighthouse Baptist Church#Leavitt Funeral Home
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Terry Lee Boop

Terry Lee Boop, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, died on June 23, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. He was born March 23, 1939, in Brilliant, Ohio and was the son of the late Kenneth William and Martha Marie Carter Boop. He retired from E. I. DuPont in 1997 after 35 years of service. He had been a member of the Little Hocking Church of Christ. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ronald (Ron) K. Nickoson

Ronald (Ron) K. Nickoson, 79, met his Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on March 11, 1943, and was the son of Ross Nickoson and Josephine Kelley Nickoson. He met Bonnie Wines at the age of 14 and they were married...
COOLVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donald E. Ewing

Donald Eugene Ewing, 93, of Vienna, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Don was born January 28, 1929 in Wood County, W.Va., the son of the late Joel B. and Edna Kirsch Ewing. He was a 1946 graduate of Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mineral Wells man makes appeal for church bells to ring

PARKERSBURG — Area churches are being encouraged to ring their bells at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3, in observance of the Trinity and to call people “back to the church,” according to an organizer. “I am asking churches to participate because I feel since the COVID-19 pandemic...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Second woman charged in Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG — Another Parkersburg woman was arraigned recently in Wood County Magistrate Court for conspiracy in her involvement in an incident where a house on Virginia Avenue that was shot at on June 11. Elizabeth D. Leek, 18, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of conspire to commit any...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court June 24-26: * Cody Lee Adkins, 32, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without a inspection certificate and having expired registration and fined $350.50. * Herbert I. Mahar III, 37, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta Riverfront Roar returning after pandemic hiatus

MARIETTA — The Marietta Riverfront Roar is coming back for its 20th year after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Marietta July 8 to 10. Event Chairperson Carmen Taylor said they are expecting more people than...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Former St. Marys clerk pleads guilty in Pleasants County probe

CHARLESTON — A former clerk for the St. Marys Police Department pleaded guilty as a federal grand jury probes a program that canceled traffic tickets and certain misdemeanor charges in exchange for donations to a Christmas gift program. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the North District of...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Independence Day events begin early in Ripley, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — A pair of early events will kick of the Independence Day celebrations and activities this week in Parkersburg and Ripley. In Parkersburg, the annual American Legion Post 15 carnival and fireworks show will begin Thursday and run through July 4 at City Park with games, rides and concessions.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Nine-run 2nd inning lifts Parkersburg past Marietta

MARIETTA — Marietta Post 64 held Parkersburg Post 15 scoreless for six of seven innings in Wednesday evening’s American Legion tussle at Don and Sue Schaly Field at Pioneer Park. Unfortunately for Marietta and fortunately for Post 15 that inning was a huge one as Parkersburg sent 13...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Players schedule ‘Dial ‘M’ for Murder’ auditions

MARIETTA — Auditions for “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” will be held in July by the Mid-Ohio Valley Players. The play, by Frederick Knott, is about a man who arranges for his wife’s murder to get her money. Opening in 1952, the play has been adapted for television and the movies, most notably by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Ray Milland, Bob Cummings and Grace Kelly.
MARIETTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy