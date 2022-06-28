ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Mike Lee brushes off opponents to win Utah GOP primary

By SAM METZ and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sen. Mike Lee won Utah’s Republican primary Tuesday, brushing off attacks from two challengers who criticized him for his unwavering loyalty to former President Donald Trump and uncompromising lawmaking style. Lee’s decisive victory marked a win for Trump-aligned Republicans and illustrated the...

