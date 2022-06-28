ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, NY

Festival of the arts in Oceanside shines light on Parkinson's disease

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A festival in Oceanside Monday celebrated the arts while shining a light on Parkinson's disease.

The Friedberg Jewish Community Center's inaugural event featured a range of performances, including dance moves choreographed by David Leventhal from Mark Morris Dance. Lisa Unander and Beth Chiarelli, from the Long Island Museum in Stonybrook, also shared the work of Jeff Roberts, an American artist who uses his Parkinson's disease as a tool in his work.

News 12 Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo hosted the event as the official emcee.

