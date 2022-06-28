ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds gather for abortion rights rally at Colorado Capitol

DENVER — Hundreds gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol Monday evening in support of abortion rights.

Abortion rights rallies have been held across the country in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade .

Monday's event was organized by Colorado's Reproductive Health Rights and Justice Coalition.

Some people shared impassioned speeches, while others handed out information sheets about abortion services offered in the state.

In April, Governor Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act , codifying abortion access and other reproductive rights into state law. Nonetheless, many who gathered at the Colorado Capitol said they were fighting for women in other parts of the country.

"This is absolutely essential because we will not be able to stand for our rights being taken away today and everyday," said demonstrator Elva Escobedo. "We need to be out in the streets demanding that we get more than just Roe, and that all of our siblings in other states have abortion protected in the way that it is in Colorado."

Colorado Newsline

Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver

In Colorado — unlike in states including Wyoming, Utah and Texas — the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade does not mean abortion is already illegal or soon could be banned. While Wyoming, Utah and Texas are among those states with laws on the books that could ban abortion procedures by the end of […] The post Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Campaign 2022: Primary race for Colorado governor called for Heidi Ganahl

DENVER (CBS4) – Most Colorado voters chose Heidi Ganahl over Greg Lopez to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis in the November general election. Ganahl secured more than 53% of the vote. Ganahl recently sat down with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd. She said she plans to reign in spending and – not just lower taxes – but eliminate the state income tax altogether. It comprises 68% of General Fund revenue a third of the budget. LINK: Colorado Primary Results (credit: CBS) Ganahl also plans to cut the gas tax in half, and move transportation dollars from climate projects to road projects. While she believes humans contribute to climate change, she says, “I think we’re going too far too fast on green energy policies. A lot of legislation and regulation is killing the ability of our industries to flourish and families to pay for gas.”
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Trumpiest Candidates on 2022 Colorado Primary Ballot

The Colorado primaries that should conclude today, June 28, differ widely in terms of suspense. The vast majority of Democrats on the ballot are either running unopposed or taking on incumbents in heavily Republican areas who'll cruise to victory this November unless they are photographed coming out of a motel with several five-year-old girls dressed like beauty-pageant contestants — and maybe even then.
COLORADO STATE
worldnationnews.com

Heidi Ganahal defeats Greg Lopez, will face Jared Polis of Colorado Gov.

After an easy election victory on Tuesday, Heidi Ganahal will be the Colorado GOP nominee to face Democratic Governor Jared Polis in November. The Associated Press called Ganahal’s victory over Greg Lopez less than an hour after voting closed in Colorado. With around 498,000 votes counted, the Office of the Secretary of State showed Ganahal with just over 53% of the vote.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
thenewzealandtimes.com

Indicted Colorado election clerk says Lauren Boebert encouraged her to commit crimes

In May 2021, Mesa County, Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was charged with seven felonies in connection with a gross violation of the software used by the county’s voting machines, all in an effort to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent”. Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, the Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for the post of Secretary of State. The New York Times published an article yesterday in which Peters told The Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to take a substantial step in the crime.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

