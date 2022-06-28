Colorado Senators urge Air Force to expand its investigation

Colorado Senators Hickenlooper and Bennett have urged the Air Force to expand its investigation into possible groundwater contamination from firefighting foam in El Paso County.

As we've been tracking for a while , Cancer-causing agents from the foam used by the Air Force at nearby Peterson Space Force Base have been detected in the Widefield Aquifer which provides drinking water for thousands of customers.

While multiple projects continue to mitigate any contamination, the Senators are requesting additional studies be done now at Willow Springs pond to test surface water bodies.

They are urging them to partner with the State Health Department as part of this ongoing investigation.

