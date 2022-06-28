ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roe v. Wade protests: Demonstrators march downtown for abortion rights

By CNS Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A fourth day of protests occurred Monday in downtown Los Angeles, where more than 100 people gathered to rally against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade. RiseUp4AbortionRights sponsored the Monday afternoon rally that began at the U.S....

