Champaign, IL

Campus bar staff describes ‘lockdown’ during hit-and-run

By Scarlett O'Hara
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bDqW_0gO1pyHq00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – When violence broke out at a U of I Campustown bar, staff members had to act quickly. The disturbing incident was recorded and shared across social media. Champaign police said the video captured a Savoy teenager eventually running over a man.

It happened early Sunday morning at Fifth and Green streets outside Joe’s Brewery in Champaign. The driver is 19-year-old Brendan Trumann of Savoy. He was charged with three felonies Monday, including drunk driving.

“We’ve never had anything that severe before,” Joe’s employee Michael Waltz said.

It was a normal Saturday night at the brewery, until just before 2 a.m. when a customer was kicked out for disturbing others. That’s when the trouble really began.

“I went up to him. I said, ‘it’s time for you to go. We need you to leave the premises.’ He flipped out. Him and all his friends got involved, [and] said they were going to shoot the place up,” Waltz said.

Police said Trumann pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and started pointing it at others.

“After I saw the gun, I made sure to yell ‘gun’ so the staff, [and] the front door manager here all know. We got as many people inside as we could,” Joe’s manager Mitchell Thompsen said.

Then, police said Trumann stepped into his vehicle and started driving erratically. They said an acquaintance walked up to his car and may have been trying to calm him down, but then a fight broke out. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said an unknown individual hit that acquaintance in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. Then, that person punched the victim repeatedly.

“We kind-of went on lockdown after that point,” Waltz said.

Trumann sped away, and police said that’s when he ran over the victim, twice. Footage of the incident has been circulating online.

“Safety is the number one priority here. People want to have fun, they want to have a good time. But there’s always that small percentage of people that could cause issues,” Thompsen said.

Bar staff said some nights, they limit the number of non-U of I students who can enter.

“Depending on the night, we do check I-cards and try to regulate that we have mostly students here because they’re used to our laws here,” Waltz said.

But, they said they’ve never dealt with a situation this extreme. They had to call the cops, who found the 20-year-old victim from Gibson City lying in the street and brought him to the hospital.

But, the story doesn’t end there. Reitz said Trumann crashed at Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign, damaging several headstones. Officers found a realistic-looking BB gun in the car and eventually tracked down the suspect outside his apartment. Now, the staff at Joe’s is working with police on improving security to prevent another tragedy.

“Maybe occasionally stopping by the bar every 20, 30 minutes just checking in and seeing how things are going, if there’s any problems,” Thompsen said.

Trumann admitted to driving the car and was arrested. As of Monday afternoon, the victim was still in the hospital. We have no further information on his condition.

In addition to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, Trumann was also charged with aggravated reckless driving and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. He has no prior criminal history. But if convicted of all three crimes, he could face up to 19 years in prison. Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone who has information is encouraged to contact them.

