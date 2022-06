ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seth Varner is visiting all 310 communities in South Dakota. He’s already covered over 200 so far, and made his way to Aberdeen Wednesday. Varner is a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In 2020, he decided to visit every community in Nebraska. In 2021, he covered Iowa. Now, he’s making his way through the Mount Rushmore State.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO