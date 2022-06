Out of an outstanding group of talented applicants ranging from newcomers to relative pros Madeleine rose to the top of the pack. This is not Maddy’s first brewing scholarship either, she was also one of eleven ladies selected in 2019 for Pink Boots Society’s scholarship program to New Mexico State University Brewing and Distilling in the Belgium and Netherlands. Maddy is also now an Oregon Brewers Guild DEI Committee member who helped select and hand out their own scholarship recently in the Mashing Barriers program seeking to advance the careers of underrepresented groups in the industry.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO