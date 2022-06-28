ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Amtrak train passenger describes derailment, how he plans to reach his final destination

By Erika McGuire
 2 days ago
MENDON, Mo. (KMIZ)

Passengers of an Amtrak train that crashed in Chariton County on Monday were taken by school buses to Northwestern School in Mendon.

Dozens were injured when the Southwest Chief No. 4 hit a dump truck near Mendon on Monday while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago. Three people died, including the dump truck driver, authorities said.

Passengers were stranded Monday night, trying to figure out their next move to get to their final destination.

The school provided them with food and water.

Some of these passengers will be staying in hotels tonight as they try to figure out how they will get to their next destination.

Antwoine Patton was on the train when it derailed.

He said this was his first time on the Amtrak train.

"Still unexpected, stunned, shocked, especially considering it was my first time. Usually, everyone's first time goes well, the fact the event happened still leaves me mesmerized. It is still setting in that it was real," said Patton.

Patton says he was supposed to be on the first floor of the train but he was moved to the second floor.

Federal investigators were expected at the crash scene Tuesday.

