ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton Boy Scouts among injured, heroes at Missouri train derailment

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nc290_0gO1ofE800

APPLETON, Wis. (WKBT) — Two troops of Wisconsin Boy Scouts and their leaders are among the injured and the heroes at Monday’s Amtrak train derailment in Missouri.

Troop leaders said two adults with their group and two scouts were taken to the hospital. Their injuries do not appear serious.

A scout leader who was not on the trip said one scout helped the truck driver in the driver’s final moments.

“One scout stayed with the truck driver and got him some water and comforted him,” said Dan Skrypczak, Appleton Troop 73 Scout Master. “I’m very proud of those scouts.”

The scouts suffered injuries when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck in rural Missouri, killing at least three people. Reports said the train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it hit the truck at an uncontrolled crossing.

Federal investigators are set to begin work Tuesday morning to determine exactly what happened. The Appleton Post-Crescent reported Amtrak ordered a charter flight that returned the scouts home on Tuesday evening.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Appleton Boy Scouts among injured, heroes at Missouri train derailment

Winona nursing home honors veterans with memorial wall

Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban makes no exceptions for rape, incest

Investigation: Sparta Superintendent repeatedly violated the district’s anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

3 killed, at least 50 hurt when Amtrak train from L.A. to Chicago derails in Missouri

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people were hurt and at least three people were killed when Amtrak train derailed Monday afternoon in northern Missouri, while en route from Los Angeles to Chicago.The train had been due at Chicago's Union Station just before 3 p.m., but of course never made it.Amtrak said an eastbound Southwest Chief train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a railroad crossing in the town of Mendon around 12:45 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Dunn said at least seven cars on the train derailed. Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles northeast...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Sparta, WI
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Appleton, WI
Accidents
City
Appleton, WI
City
Sparta, MO
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Be on the lookout: Bear spotted wandering through Fox Crossing park

FOX CROSSING — A black bear was spotted by residents Monday afternoon in the village of Fox Crossing near Menasha, but police were never able to track it down. The bear was photographed near Susan Ave, as well as in O’hauser Park, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.
MENASHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scout Troop#Accident#Wisconsin Boy Scouts#Amtrak#Appleton Troop#Winona
wearegreenbay.com

Search for missing and endangered 27-year-old over

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has given an update on the missing and endangered 27-year-old from the Village of Allouez. Darice Lauren Marie White was located safely at a residence in Alabama. No further information was provided. Brown County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and...
WEAU-TV 13

Wausau native crowned Miss Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Miss Wisconsin was born and raised in Wausau. Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned Miss Wisconsin on June 18. Her victory comes after years of participating in scholarship competitions and previously serving as Miss Madison, Miss Badgerland and Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen. “I went...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Wisconsin governor discusses Alzheimer’s at Memory Cafe re-opening in West Bend

WEST BEND — The West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday hosted former Wisconsin Governor Martin J. Schreiber, who talked about his book “My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” and his journey being a caregiver for his wife Elaine, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and passed away earlier this year, at the grand re-opening of the library's Memory Cafe.
WEST BEND, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Cat stolen from NE Nebraska recovered by authorities in Colorado

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A family's stolen cat was found after it was missing for a month. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, a northeast Nebraska family's cat, named Katobi, was reported missing and stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood back in May. Authorities said an area college student...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

South Haven worker dies after falling 16 feet

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A person has died after taking a 16 foot fall to the ground at work, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced Tuesday. On Friday, June 24, a 49-year-old laborer was moving trash from a second story window into a wood box on the forks of a rough terrain fork truck.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
KIFI Local News 8

Hiker hospitalized after grizzly bear mauling in Wyoming

A hiker has been hospitalized after being mauled by a bear, believed to have been a grizzly, in the mountains of northwestern Wyoming, the state's Game and Fish agency said Tuesday. The post Hiker hospitalized after grizzly bear mauling in Wyoming appeared first on Local News 8.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy