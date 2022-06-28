Appleton Boy Scouts among injured, heroes at Missouri train derailment

APPLETON, Wis. (WKBT) — Two troops of Wisconsin Boy Scouts and their leaders are among the injured and the heroes at Monday’s Amtrak train derailment in Missouri.

Troop leaders said two adults with their group and two scouts were taken to the hospital. Their injuries do not appear serious.

A scout leader who was not on the trip said one scout helped the truck driver in the driver’s final moments.

“One scout stayed with the truck driver and got him some water and comforted him,” said Dan Skrypczak, Appleton Troop 73 Scout Master. “I’m very proud of those scouts.”

The scouts suffered injuries when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck in rural Missouri, killing at least three people. Reports said the train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it hit the truck at an uncontrolled crossing.

Federal investigators are set to begin work Tuesday morning to determine exactly what happened. The Appleton Post-Crescent reported Amtrak ordered a charter flight that returned the scouts home on Tuesday evening.

