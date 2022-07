NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police arrested a Nashville man after a short pursuit that ended in a collision on Thursday. Authorities said police spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen this week on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. on Lake Forest Drive. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver continued to move away from the police. Officers then began to pursue the driver, who shortly after, on Stones River Road, lost control and rear-ended another vehicle.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO