ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma voters to cast ballots for 2 US Senate seats

By SEAN MURPHY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jw24_0gO1oRoq00

With the announcement earlier this year that longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe plans to step down from office early, Oklahoma voters have the rare opportunity to cast ballots on Tuesday for candidates for both of the state's U.S. Senate seats, although Republicans will be heavily favored to retain both seats in the fall.

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford, 54, is running for reelection to a full six-year term and is facing a feisty GOP primary challenger in Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, a political newcomer who has accused Lankford of not being conservative enough and criticized him for not endorsing former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election outcome. Joan Farr, 66, of Broken Arrow, also will be on Tuesday's GOP primary ballot.

On the Democratic side, Oklahoma City attorney Jason Bollinger, 30, and cybersecurity expert Madison Horn, 33, are the only candidates in a six-person field who have raised much money, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Polls across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Inhofe, 87, a stalwart in Oklahoma GOP politics since the 1960s, shook up the Republican political landscape when he announced in February he was stepping down. Among the 13 Republicans looking to replace him are U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, 44, whose entry into the race left open his 2nd Congressional District that covers most of eastern Oklahoma.

Other GOP candidates include state Sen. Nathan Dahm, 39; Inhofe’s longtime chief of staff Luke Holland, 35; ex-Attorney General and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, 54; and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, 44. With so many candidates in the race, the top two vote getters will advance to an August primary runoff if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

There seems to be little difference among the Republican candidates in both races on key issues, as all have expressed frustration with President Joe Biden's administration, opposition to restrictions on firearms and support of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to ban abortion. The winners of both GOP primaries will be heavily favored to win the seat in the fall in deep-red Oklahoma, which hasn’t elected a Democrat to a U.S. Senate seat in more than three decades. A Democrat hasn't won any statewide race in Oklahoma since 2006.

The winner in the race for Inhofe's seat will face Democrat and former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, 46, who is not related to Madison Horn, along with a Libertarian and an independent, in November's general election.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
Person
Nathan Dahm
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Scott Pruitt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kendra Horn
Person
Luke Holland
Person
Donald Trump
Black Enterprise

Three Democrats Endorsed By Stacey Abrams Win Runoffs For Statewide Office

Three Democrats endorsed by voting rights advocate and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams won runoffs for statewide office Tuesday. The Associated Press reports Bee Nguyen defeated Dee Dawkins-Haigler in the Democratic race for secretary of state. Charlie Bailey beat Kwanza Hall in the party’s race for lieutenant governor, while state Rep. William Boddie Jr. beat Nicole Horn for the Democratic nod for labor commissioner.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#State Senate#Election State#Senate Seat#U S Senate#Republicans#Gop#Democratic
Daily Mail

Voters in seven states take to the polls for primaries: A pro-abortion Republican, Trump endorsements, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appear on ballots tonight

Voters in seven states are taking to the polls Tuesday in races that will test Trump-backed candidates, a pro-abortion Republican and the popularity of New York's new Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade will add a new element to Tuesday's races, playing out across New York,...
ELECTIONS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Alaska House Primary Special Election Results

Alaska’s new voting system and an unexpected special election have attracted a crowd of 48 candidates to run for the state’s lone House seat this year, including former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and a Democratic socialist from the city of North Pole who legally changed his name to Santa Claus.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Iowa Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley is expected to prevail against a primary challenger, while former Rep. Abby Finkenauer and other Democrats face off for the opportunity to meet him in November. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes...
IOWA STATE
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Reuters

Factbox-Three key races in South Carolina, Nevada midterm primaries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Voters in South Carolina and Nevada were picking candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries on Tuesday, testing former President Donald Trump’s power over the Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Maine and North Dakota also held nomination contests. Here are...
NEVADA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy