ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

My Job Is to Make Shopping Lists—30 New Affordable Items You Need to See

By Bobby Schuessler
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm a fashion editor who spends the majority of the day sourcing market to curate edits of trending products, so shopping lists are kind of my thing. I get...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

10 Organizers from The Container Store’s Latest Sale That’ll Declutter Your Space Instantly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Who said spring cleaning has to be a seasonal activity? At AT, we don’t subscribe to such restrictions; we share tips on how to optimize your storage space and keep your bathroom essentials in order all year long. The Container Store appears to be on the same wavelength because it’s currently offering 25% off on its Elfa storage solutions. All you have to do is add the items to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Whether it’s for the closet, kitchen, bathroom or home office, there’s likely a nifty gadget for your organizational needs.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

The Best Places to Shop For Furniture That Won’t Break Your Bank

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a lover of home décor, you’re likely to get the itch to redecorate every now and again. It happens to the best of us, but sometimes we don’t have the time to physically shop around at different furniture and home decor stores to find the best pieces for our homes. That’s where these 28 furniture e-commerce sites come into play. No matter your schedule or ability to float from store to store,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
whowhatwear

I Check Shopbop on a Daily Basis—These 29 Summer Items Are Favorites of Mine

I’m a huge Shopbop fan. It is my go-to retailer whenever I need a designer fix or a chic new accessory. I'm filling up my calendar with vacations, beach weekends, weddings, engagement parties, rooftop dinners, and more, and Shopbop is the retailer at the top of my list. It has everything I could think of—great dresses that I can style multiple ways, items that scratch my itch to wear crochet at every moment, chic sun hats, and pretty new swimwear to add to my growing collection. I’m determined to make this summer my most stylish yet, and Shopbop has become my secret weapon. While doing my daily Shopbop deep dive, I came up with a list of 29 summer finds that I need ASAP.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping List
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
SHOPPING
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
whowhatwear

I'm 5'2", But I Feel Tall in These Summer Sandals

As a member of the 5’2” and under club, I’m proud to say people are often surprised to hear what my height actually is. Not to say there’s anything wrong with being on the petite side of the spectrum, but I do aim to always dress in a way that’s flattering for my body type, and it seems I’ve been successfully elongating my appearance all this time.
APPAREL
Food & Wine

You Can Save Hundreds on Stylish Patio Furniture Right Now at Amazon—Up to 64% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've been waiting to upgrade your patio, backyard, or porch with stylish outdoor furniture, now's the moment: You can find massive savings on top-rated pieces at Amazon right now.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Macy’s Fourth of July Sale Is Full of Editor-Favorite Bedding, Vacuums and Bath Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The best occasion for a sale is, well, any occasion at all! Macy’s continually outdoes themselves by offering big discounts on items for every room of your home, and this year’s 4th of July sale has some seriously competitive price drops. Your bedroom, kitchen, living room — and even your closet! — will thank you.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

This Is What Fashion People Wear With Ankle-Strap Heels

There are a few heel silhouettes that could be considered classic styles, and ankle-strap heels fall into that category. There is something so elegant and timeless about that perfect pair of ankle-strap heels, whether it’s a stiletto, platform, or even a kitten heel. If you too adore the silhouette, you’re going to love what’s coming your way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Amazon Launched an Early Prime Day Deal on These 'Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Just in Time for Summer

If staying cool while you sleep is a top priority this summer, here's your chance to save on cooling sheets backed by Amazon shoppers. Amazon put the Sleep Zone Striped Cooling Sheet Set on sale ahead of Prime Day, which is slated for July 12 and 13. Soft and comfortable, the sheets are made of double-brushed microfiber. The fabric is also moisture-wicking, making them ideal for hot sleepers with night sweats.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

You Should Definitely Pack These Affordable Finds for Your Next Getaway

Summer has officially commenced. The fashion set is jetting off to new destinations both near and far, and you can bet that they're packing a stylish wardrobe. Paying for the actual "travel" part of a vacation is expensive enough, so it makes sense that many fashion people are turning to more affordable retailers for on-trend looks during their trips. What's one spot that's been bubbling up in all of my conversations? Free Assembly. The brand boasts mega-cute pieces without the cringe-worthy price tag. Fashion editor Judith Jones and content creator Ellen Kim ran me through the pieces they're loving from the latest summer collection (including a $26 crochet polo that both of them are raving about), and I'm all in. Keep scrolling to shop six looks that you'll be folding into your suitcase in no time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm a Modest Dresser, and I'll Certainly Be Copying These 9 Summer 'Fits

To many, modest dressing in the summer may seem like an oxymoron. I get it—when the temperatures have surpassed 90°, no amount of clothing feels right. But those of us who adhere to a modest lifestyle have learned how to feel cool and simultaneously look chic, even in the middle of the summer. But sometimes, I have days when I struggle a bit to put outfits together, which is why I have an ongoing mood board where I'm always adding looks I want to re-create.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

31 Extremely Chic Pieces That Are Still Available From the Big Zara Sale

Compared to other retailers, Zara sales are actually pretty rare, which kind of makes sense—the brand is so popular that they don't really need them that often. Each year, we get a Black Friday sale, a post-Christmas Day sale, and a summer sale. Obviously, it's the summer sale that we're discussing today. This isn't past season stuff—some of these items were in the new arrivals section not all that long ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy