Today In Johnson City History: June 28

June 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers of a happening in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “Gov. Robert L. Taylor reached home yesterday afternoon on the three o’clock train. Mrs. Taylor, who has been quite ill for...
BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
ELIZABETHTON - Alean Lowe Cooper, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Hermitage Health Care after an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1938 in Johnson County to the late William & Doxie Fritts Lowe. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a Masters Degree in Early Child Hood Education in Georgia. Alean was a retired School Teacher having taught the 3rd grade at Oakcliff Elementary School in Doraville, Georgia. She was selected Teacher of the year in 1981 from Dekalb County, Georgia. She had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Elizabethton. Alean loved bowling, shopping and animals. She was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
The big bang theory this weekend may be testing how many Independence Day celebrations you can attend in Southwest Virginia. Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton will host several Fourth of July events from Friday to Monday, with a range of celebrations, food, games and rockets’ red glare over the region this year.
Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
ERWIN - Christy Lea Hampton Hyder, age 54, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 25, 2022, where she was embraced by her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and her precious mama. She passed away peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center while her three boys were by her side, holding her hands. Christy lived most of her life in Erwin and she is the youngest daughter of Murrel Hampton and the late Barbara Gail Saltz Hampton, who passed away on May 9, 2020.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, protests across the nation and at a local level have been organized. In Tennessee, a trigger law and the ruling of a federal court allowed the state to put into effect a ban on abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. In response, […]
KINGSPORT - Nita O. Webb, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Dale Cunningham officiating.
JOHNSON CITY - Timothy Keith Lyons, age 69, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Torrance, California, a son of the late Keith and Barbara Lyons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dwayne Lyons; father-in-law, Kenneth B. Weeks; and one brother-in-law, Phillip B. Weeks.
JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Lawrence “Hoover” Galloway, age 93, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a United States WWII Navy Veteran serving as a Photographer on the USS Tarawa. He was employed by the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1984.
Wise and Russell counties will have new school leadership as both of their superintendents will retire at the end of the week. Both are named Greg, and both have more than 30 years of experience in Southwest Virginia public school systems. But neither will be leaving education just yet. “It’s...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders on Wednesday announced that an intersection near Founders Park will be closed for part of Thursday. The closure followed after a car crash at Sevier Street and South Commerce Street damaged signal equipment, and the intersection will remain closed from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sevier Street […]
Washington County commissioners voted Monday to officially transfer ownership of the historic Ashe Street Courthouse to the city of Johnson City. In a 13-1-1 decision (with Commissioner Robbie Tester voting “no” and Commissioner Bryan Davenport absent), the commission agreed to legally convey the deed for the 112-year-old “Beaux-Arts” style building and three related parcels at 401 Ashe St. to the city.
ROGERSVILLE — Five East Tennessee judges attended this week’s Hawkins County Commission meeting to present a proposal for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center and ask the county to contribute its Baby Doe money to help fund the facility. At Monday’s commission meeting, Circuit Court Judge Alex Pearson...
Patricia Ann Clyburn went to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Friday morning, June 24, 2022. Affectionately known as Trish, she was 74 years old when she passed away. Patricia was born on January 8, 1948 in Sullivan County. Growing up in Bluff City, Tennessee,...
An important part of Northeast Tennessee’s early frontier history can now be seen at the Washington County Department of Records Management and Archives. A gavel made from the beech tree where Daniel Boone famously killed a bear and left his mark to tell the tale is on display in the reading room of the archives, located at 103 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
We’re still days away from Independence Day, but the sound of fireworks purchased to commemorate the holiday is already echoing through many local neighborhoods. The noise from these pyrotechnics can result in anxiety and lost sleep for residents, as well as terrified pets and the remains of bottle rockets littering front lawns and the roofs of homes.
Main Street Jonesborough; July 2-3 Live music, dozens of vendors, food trucks, and free activities and events for the whole family! Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. The festival begins Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with a parade to kick off the festivities. Activities, music, contests and more will continue throughout the weekend. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 to wrap up the celebration. Full schedule at jonesborough.com/jbodays.
