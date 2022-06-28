ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

Dry conditions threaten fireworks

By Jason Lamb, Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Up5WN_0gO1nDk700

Fourth of July festivities are just one week away, but the abnormally dry conditions that have hit Tennessee during the last couple of weeks are posing a threat to traditional fireworks displays this year.

The Portland Fire Chief announced Monday that he's banning fireworks in the city until further notice, and officials in Mount Juliet are debating whether they should do the same .

Sunday night's rainfall behaved strangely over the dry grounds of Mt. Juliet.

"Just before it got to Hendersonville and to Gallatin it broke apart. It encompassed Mt. Juliet and then reformed together south, right at the Speedway track. They got a nice — they got a very nice shower," said Mt. Juliet Fire Department Chief Jamie Luffman.

But none of that nice shower arrived in the Luffman's eagerly awaiting city.

In fact, where it did rain, it poured.

"We are under a rain delay; we are going to wait it out here in Nashville," the Speedway announced to gathered fans Sunday night.

But Mt. Juliet, just a few miles away, didn't get that rain.

"If we'd have had something like that here, the narrative would be way different," Luffman said.

This means Fire Chief Jamie Luffman may be on the cusp of potentially having to deliver some bad news.

"We don't want to do that; I told my wife this morning, I said, 'I  do not want to be the Grinch who stole Independence Day,'" Luffman said.

But if the city doesn't get some kind of substantial rainfall between now and the Fourth of July, Luffman said he'll likely have to ban setting off fireworks for Independence Day — including scheduled fireworks shows, which could spark big, fast-spreading fires with everything so dry.

"You can feel this breeze right now, it would blow across this field in a matter of seconds," Luffman said.

Making dangers worse is all the new development in Mt. Juliet.

"Two or three years ago, what might have been a field fire is now going to be in a neighborhood," said Luffman.

Tanica Harwell with Southern Boom Fireworks said she's hoping for some rain this week too, while urging anyone setting off fireworks anywhere to be careful.

"We just try to precaution everybody, just, to take precautions as they're shooting off their fireworks; pay attention to the wind, pay attention to the air quality that you've got going and where you're shooting them," Harwell said.

It's advice that the fire chief said is good to follow, hoping he doesn't have to delay when you can follow it.

"Really it's just making sure that they get to enjoy the things that they want to enjoy," Luffman said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in East Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Fourth of July is approaching, and some people are stocking up on fireworks to fill the night sky with booms and bright lights. However, it isn't legal to shoot fireworks everywhere in East Tennessee. Some cities also have their own rules regarding whether people can shoot fireworks. A quick list of those counties and cities is below.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Portland, TN
Government
City
Gallatin, TN
Gallatin, TN
Government
City
Mount Juliet, TN
City
Portland, TN
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Loud unknown explosion disturbs Mount Juliet residents

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mount Juliet Police have been investigating after a loud explosion rocked their town late Monday night. The bang woke up many and could be heard for miles. Residents said they were concerned and confused by the bang that happened around 10:30 p.m. and centered...
WKRN

Explosion in the sky?

Loud boom over Mt. Juliet could be a meteor strike. Blue Alert suspect located following officer-involved …. Anniversary party turns violent over chicken dispute. Concerns over Nashville hosting 2024 Republican National …. Healthcare employee attacked by co-worker. Suspect faces felony evading arrest charge. Officer-involved shooting suspect killed by Kentucky …
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Portland Fire
smokeybarn.com

Are Fireworks Covered Under The Burn Ban? What You Need To Know

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have received many messages regarding fireworks and the current burn ban so Smokey Barn News reached out to the Robertson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). According to EMA, the burn ban rules, which are set by the Tennessee Division Of Forestry, do NOT include fireworks.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
murfreesborovoice.com

Twelve Places in Rutherford County to Hear Live Music

There are many great places to hear live music in Rutherford County. Latino, jazz, soul, pop, country, and even classic rock are all part of the vast assortment of venue tastes. Just like the music itself, each location has its own character. Coffee shops, bars, restaurants, clubs, and even traditional...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy