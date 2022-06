BOSTON - More than ten years after it was repealed, some veterans discharged under "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" are still not eligible for all of their benefits. The policy that required LGBT members of the military to keep their sexual identity concealed was repealed in 2010. Roughly 14,000 veterans were discharged under the policy and most of them received "less than honorable" discharges. Allie Thorpe is the exception. The veteran served in the Navy between 2002-2006 and spent part of that time assigned to the USS Constitution. "I was solid. I was trustworthy. I was a valuable asset, and they still didn't want to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO