Mobile, AL

Former Vigor football coach John McKenzie takes head coaching job at Murphy High School

By WALA Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Murphy High School has a new head football coach, but he’s not new to the area. Former Vigor coach John McKenzie is taking over...

mobilebaymag.com

Emily Alise Tarlton & Frederick William Killion IV

June 11, 2022 // Ceremony at Sacred Heart Chapel // Reception at The Venue. Emily and Will met their freshmen year at McGill-Toolen Catholic High school. The two began dating their senior year and reconnected after college while Will was attending The University of Alabama School of Law and Emily was working at UAB Medical.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) dates have been set for July 15-17, 2022. The weigh station will be open 10:00am-7:00pm Friday and Saturday, and 10:00am-5:00pm Sunday. Traditionally, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo attracts over 3,800 anglers competing in 33 categories for over a half a million dollars in cash and prizes. In 2011, The ADSFR was proclaimed the largest fishing tournament in the world by Guinness World Records. ADSFR expects large crowds and a huge spectator turnout by continuing a full rodeo schedule of events including live music each day. The entertainment begins with the Captain T-Bones Liar’s Contest on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, followed by Trotline. The Joe Bullard Stage at the Rodeo site will function as the main stage for the Rodeo Weekend Music, with headliners of Velcro Pygmies on Friday Night and The Blackwater Brass Band on Saturday night. Fishing begins at 5:00am Friday, July 15th with the ceremonial cannon blast at the ADSFR site and concludes at 5:00pm Sunday, July 17th with a ceremonial cannon blast.
MOBILE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama judge cited for remarks against governor, cursing

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court has been suspended from duty and could be removed from office. Records show Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was placed on leave. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accused...
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

OBPD investigated a Suicide in Orange Beach this morning

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a large police presence at the entrance to Captain's Cove subdivision this morning and we were asked by several people if we knew what had happened. We contacted the Orange Beach Police Dept. for info. We learned that it was a suicide...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Spanish Fort, AL

Wouldn’t it be great to visit a new city that brings together tradition, history, culture, and nature?. These things and more await you in the small yet beautiful town of Spanish Fort in Alabama. Spanish Fort is the ‘City of Spirit,’ a progressive and friendly community situated on Mobile...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin EMC back to 100% post-Hurricane Sally

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin EMC has finally brought its system back to pre-Hurricane Sally status. It’s been a long time coming. After nearly 22 months, Baldwin EMC officials said the goal of getting the power grid back to 100% has been achieved. With thousands of poles damaged and...
SUMMERDALE, AL
Kristen Walters

Famous Alabama seafood restaurant shutting down after 27 years

A famous Alabama seafood restaurant that has been a community staple for over 13 years recently announced that they would be closing their business. When a restaurant has been around for many years, it becomes more than just a place to eat. It becomes a part of the community, a meeting place for friends, and a source of comfort and nostalgia.
THEODORE, AL
utv44.com

Runaway teen girl missing out of Irvington

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, on June 25, 2022, Lauren Nadia King left the area of Home Avenue in Irvington, AL and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lauren Nadia King,...
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jesse Knighten

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jesse Knighten, who has connections to Baldwin County. Jesse Knighten was convicted of Manufacturing Methamphetamine in the United States District […]
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores closures for July 4th Weekend

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) – In honor of July 4th, the city of Gulf Shores will close a number of facilities and alter the operating hours of others. The following businesses will be closed on Monday, July 4th. They will re-open for normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 5th: City administrative offices Thomas B. Norton […]
GULF SHORES, AL
atmorenews.com

Effort being launched to form Kiwanis club here

A two-day “prospecting” effort will be launched in mid-July by Monroeville Kiwanis members, an effort that will culminate in an informational meeting to see if there is enough local interest to establish a Kiwanis club here. The meeting, set to last from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
ATMORE, AL

