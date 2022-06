Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dominic West, who portrays British monarch in-waiting Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, has told us that season six, which shoots from August, “will be as tumultuous as it gets”, because it will explore the tragic death of Princess Diana. Season five is already in the can and will stream on Netflix later this year. West, star of TV hits The Wire and The Affair, and recent movie Downton Abbey: A New Era, spoke to Deadline on Sunday night during a poetry reading at London’s Delaunay restaurant. The soiree, which included the recital of three...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO