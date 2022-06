CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The front that’s brought us some needed rainfall is becoming stationary and will be across the area on Wednesday keeping showers in our forecast. This will continue to bring an unsettled weather pattern to our area over the next couple days. On Wednesday and Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible anytime, anywhere. Be ready to move indoors if storms develop near your area! Otherwise, expect lots of clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s for highs the next couple days. Late this week we expect the rain chance to go down slightly. It does look like we’ll have to keep the chance of scattered storms in the forecast through our 4th of July weekend.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO