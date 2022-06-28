Obituary: Nora E. London, President of George London Foundation for Singers, Dies at 98

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced that Canadian composer Alison Yun-Fei Jiang will be the organization’s “RBC Affiliate Composer.”. Jiang is a composer whose inspirations derive from a wide-range of artistic forms and sources including East Asian aesthetics, Chinese opera, natural landscapes, Buddhism, art, film music, popular music, and literature, among others. She has collaborated with such organizations as the Esprit Orchestra, the National Youth Orchestra of Canada, Civic Orchestra of Chicago, JACK Quartet, the Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, Imani Winds, and Molinari Quartet, to name a few.
Comments / 0