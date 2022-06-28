Obituary: Nora E. London, President of George London Foundation for Singers, Dies at 98

Leonard Bernstein was unique. He bridged the gap between classical music and contemporary culture as composer, of West Side Story and other musicals as well as many pieces for the concert hall, conductor, pianist, and musical pedagogue, with his pioneering television concerts for young people. This year he’s getting the Hollywood treatment with a forthcoming Bradley Cooper feature film, but, in this documentary, directed by Peter Rosen, we can discover his life in his own words. Here are the public and private sides of his life and work, following him from his home to his debut at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 HOURS AGO