Garcia, puppy power carry Mustangs past Boise, 11-3

Time out from the busy recruiting beat to check out one of the longest-running preseason college football magazines, Lindy’s. Boise State is picked to win the Mountain Division of the Mountain West, but Fresno State is predicted to win the conference championship. The capsules are penned by conference beat writers, so they’re interesting. There are these takes on the Broncos: “Offensive coordinator Tim Plough didn’t seem to figure out which pegs worked best last season. There is still no way to tell if Andy Avalos is the real deal as a head coach after the lackluster 2021 campaign. Boise State doesn’t enter this season with much buzz, and it seems like a New Year’s Six Bowl is not a realistic goal.” Wow. The Broncos must feel like Rodney Dangerfield — “no respect, no respect at all!” And they’re picked to win the division.

BOISE, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO