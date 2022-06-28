ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Garcia, puppy power carry Mustangs past Boise, 11-3

By Scott Breen
montanasports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS - Jalen Garcia, who carried the Pioneer League's top batting average into Monday's game, homered in his first at-bat and the Billings Mustangs never looked back on the...

www.montanasports.com

KTVB

Boise State Football: ‘Rodney Dangerfield’ picked to win

Time out from the busy recruiting beat to check out one of the longest-running preseason college football magazines, Lindy’s. Boise State is picked to win the Mountain Division of the Mountain West, but Fresno State is predicted to win the conference championship. The capsules are penned by conference beat writers, so they’re interesting. There are these takes on the Broncos: “Offensive coordinator Tim Plough didn’t seem to figure out which pegs worked best last season. There is still no way to tell if Andy Avalos is the real deal as a head coach after the lackluster 2021 campaign. Boise State doesn’t enter this season with much buzz, and it seems like a New Year’s Six Bowl is not a realistic goal.” Wow. The Broncos must feel like Rodney Dangerfield — “no respect, no respect at all!” And they’re picked to win the division.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Undrafted Boise State Player Lands Summer League Deal

It was the outcome that most didn't expect from the Boise State men's basketball team--a chance to play in March Madness. While the team is never "terrible", most season, Boise State sits comfortably in the middle of the Mountain West Conference and hopes to get a bid in the NIT.
BOISE, ID
montanasports.com

Big Sky State Games Character Counts! Scholarship winners announced

BILLINGS - Five high school juniors have been selected from a pool of statewide applicants as Big Sky State Games Character Counts! Scholarship winners, the organization announced. "Selecting students who are finishing their junior year in high school ensures that the winners may be observed as role models during their...
BILLINGS, MT
MIX 106

How To Get Fined For Mowing Your Yard In Boise

I’m just going to come right out and say it: the fact that Boise has sunshine until 9:30-10 p.m. is absolutely wild to me. I was born and raised in the state of Texas where the sun would set around 8:30 p.m. or earlier. With the brutal summer heat that I and others experienced in Texas, it’s not uncommon to wait until sundown to start mowing the yard. You know – because you don’t want to melt.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Southwest Idaho is getting hot – dangerously hot

“Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far,” said Les Colin, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, where he and his fellow meteorologists are tracking a significant high pressure system and its grip over southern Idaho. “After Monday, it’ll cool back through...
BOISE, ID
signalamerican.com

Sarah Jensen crowned as Miss Idaho

Miss Idaho 2022, Sarah Jensen is looking forward to the next year of serving the state and representing Idaho at Miss America this December.  One of Jensen’s first appearances as Miss Idaho was the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Parade, and Jensen felt so grateful to be able to have the experience of appearing in her hometown so shortly after being crowned. Jensen shared that the dream of becoming Miss Idaho started right here in Weiser, and she feels in her heart she never would have had this opportunity without this community.
WEISER, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man transported to East Idaho hospital after being gored by Yellowstone bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said. A video...
ACCIDENTS
boisestatepublicradio.org

A deep dive into the safety of Idaho Highway 55

Tuesday, BoiseDev.com broke a story about the safety of Idaho State Highway 55 along a construction zone in central Idaho. The story came about after three landslides hit the road between Boise and Valley County in less than a year. BoiseDev.com reporters Margaret Carmel and Autum Robertson investigated the story...
BOISE, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Mustang Mania show this weekend at Ford Idaho Horse Park

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) – The Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge will return to Nampa on July 1 -2, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Horse Park (16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd). The Challenge is an in-hand competition featuring nearly 100 youth and adult trainers who...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire. Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
BAKER CITY, OR
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Police Continue Searching For Missing Teen

It's never good news when the police are looking for someone but when it comes to missing teens and persons, the community always comes together. For nearly a month now, 16-year-old Lele of Boise has been missing and her friends and family are concerned. Boise Police has been leading in the search for her whereabouts.
BOISE, ID

