While abortions are still legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks, access is still limited. As Crispin Havener explains, there are no abortion clinics in our viewing area. While places like Planned Parenthood have locations throughout the area they don’t perform abortions inside the clinics here. In fact, Planned Parenthood has had to temporarily shut down locations like this one here in Johnstown over staffing shortages.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO