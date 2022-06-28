ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Academy offers students a career path in insurance industry

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Insurance Department and insurance professionals are hosting the Pennsylvania NextGen Insurance Academy for college students interested in a career in the insurance industry. The academy will provide students with a comprehensive overview of the insurance industry and connect them with career resources. It takes place Aug. 1-4,...

triblive.com

Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offers Up To $40,000 To Qualifying Community Services

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has announced a new funding initiative for those providing aid. In a press release, The Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced a funding opportunity for home and community-based service (HCBS) providers to improve and strengthen programs and services to better serve participants. Funding requests will be accepted starting July 1, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Best school districts in Pennsylvania

STACKER — A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield's General Carbide tries creative approach for recruitment

Similar to countless other businesses that have been adversely affected by the pandemic, General Carbide is on the hunt for reliable employees to fill staffing shortages — specifically, recent high school graduates. Jessica Gardner, the human resources manager for the Hempfield-based manufacturer, said the lack of employees has made...
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

GIANT awards 45 community improvement grants

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, June 28 The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced the 45 recipients of the 2022 Healing the Planet grant program. Earlier this year the groups announced that $300,000 in funding was awarded in support of projects aimed at improving the health and quality of waterways. The projects were designed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Wawa Chain Plans 40-Store-Expansion In Central Pennsylvania

>Wawa Chain Plans 40-Store-Expansion In Central Pennsylvania. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- Wawa is planning to double its store count in the next three to five years with up to 40 stores planned in the region. The convenience store company says one store is planned for East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County. Each new store employs an average of up to 40 people. Currently, there are 17 Wawa locations in Lancaster and Berks counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Harrisburg

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg is one of those destinations that should be on everyone’s bucket list. It was named the capital city of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1812 and played an essential role in the American Civil War. While the railroad and the Susquehanna River...
HARRISBURG, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Our Favorite Harrisburg Sushi Spots

Bordered by the beautiful Blue Mountains to the north and surrounded by fertile green valleys, Harrisburg is a historic and bucolic city on the banks of the Susquehanna River. It’s also the state capital of Pennsylvania. Its green scenery and historical significance in American history bestow a wealth of attractions for visitors.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg area car dealer remembered as a 'people person'

Frank Schimizzi opened Hillview Motors Inc. in Hempfield in 1961 and eventually handed the dealership to his sons and grandchildren. “He was a very personable person. He liked people and dealing with people and that made him good at it,” said his son, Paul Schimizzi, who manages Hillview with two of his brothers. The dealership also employs several grandchildren.
GREENSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Gap continues to lobby behind the scenes against proposed windmill project

A three-year battle over a proposed windmill project near Fort Indiantown Gap rages on. Fort Indiantown Gap officials have said that approval of a proposed 80-turbine, 175-megawatt wind farm will severely hamper the Gap’s ability to conduct training exercises, risks the safety of their personnel and could potentially lead to the federal government closing the base and moving training operations elsewhere.
GAP, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County, Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD

