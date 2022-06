On Monday, Danny Schatz passed away after a multi-year battle with cancer. The Schatz family has left a historic impression not just in the world of Midwestern race tracks but in the entire world of motorsports. Danny Schatz was a Sprint Car driver in the 1970s but it wasn't his skills behind the wheel that would impact the sport, it was what he created with his son Donny that would dominate racing for decades.

