Wednesday, June 29, 7pm-9pm – Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach. Guided by nationally acclaimed sommelier Allegra Angelo, of Vinya Wine, you’ll taste through a flight of six foolproof delicious wines and learn why, to never “Judge a Wine by its Cover!” You’ll vote, along with your wine-loving peers, to determine which wine is the ugliest, yet the greatest! This is an educational forward, way interactive, and above all, super fun tasting. Wine newbies, curious drinkers, and seasoned pros welcome!

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO