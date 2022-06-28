New Moon at the Bentley Bay Bridge

Thursday, June 30, 6pm-8pm – Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen, 65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables. The World Affairs Council of Miami joins the German American Business Chamber of South Florida, the British American Business Council Miami, the French-American Chamber of Commerce Florida, the Italy- America Chamber of Commerce South Florida, the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce and the Irish American Chamber of Commerce South Florida in presenting this special event! Join this consortium of binational European chambers of commerce for an evening of culture, business networking and socializing with hundreds of executives, entrepreneurs and globally minded people!

