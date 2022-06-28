ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

New Moon at the Bentley Bay Bridge

By SoFlaNights.com
 2 days ago

Tuesday, June 28, 7pm-8:30pm – The Bentley Bay Condominiums, 520-540 West Avenue, Miami Beach....

Twist South Beach 29th Anniversary Party

Wednesday, June 29, 9pm-5am – Twist South Beach, 1057 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. Join to celebrate the 29th Anniversary at Twist on Wednesday, June 29th! Open Bar & Hors d’oeuvres from 9-11PM! Shows & Performances by Tp Lords & Josefina La Globos! Sickening Anniversary Beats by DJ Sushiman! Never a Cover, Always a Groove! With 7 bars, 3 dance floors & a different vibe in every room, there is always something going on at Twist. Never a Cover…Always a Groove, 7 nights a week, every week of the year!
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami Realtors Association YPO Happy Hour

Thursday, June 30, 5:30pm-7:30pm – Jaxson Maximus, 1100 Brickell Bay Drive, #Suite 106, Miami. Enjoy complimentary light bites, cocktails, and door prize giveaways while networking with professionals from the Miami Realtors Association at Jaxson Maximus. Alcoholic drinks are sponsored by QuikLiq. *Members of the Miami Realtors Association and clients of Jaxson Maximus are complimentary. All others will be $10 at the door.
MIAMI, FL
The Chic Beauty Bar Grand Opening Party

Wednesday, June 29, 6pm-10pm – The Chic Beauty Bar, 503 SW 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale. Join Chic Beauty Bar for their official grand opening party! The Chic Beauty Bar is Fort Lauderdale’s new luxury boutique nail spa and beauty bar. They are giving 20% off on all beauty services, special gift items, Music, food, drinks and entertainment. To RSVP text your name to 954-795-0455.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
European Chambers Business Networking Cocktail

Thursday, June 30, 6pm-8pm – Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen, 65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables. The World Affairs Council of Miami joins the German American Business Chamber of South Florida, the British American Business Council Miami, the French-American Chamber of Commerce Florida, the Italy- America Chamber of Commerce South Florida, the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce and the Irish American Chamber of Commerce South Florida in presenting this special event! Join this consortium of binational European chambers of commerce for an evening of culture, business networking and socializing with hundreds of executives, entrepreneurs and globally minded people!
MIAMI, FL
Miami Beach, FL
June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 7pm-8:30pm – The Bentley Bay Condominiums, 520-540 West Avenue, Miami Beach Join community organizer Adrian Molina and superstar coach Elmer Hickman as they join forces for their first New Moon event at The Bentley Bay. A 30min all levels fitness class with Elmer followed by 60min yoga with Adrian and special guests. […]
MIAMI BEACH, FL

