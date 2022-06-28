Winona nursing home honors veterans with memorial wall

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A Winona nursing home is horning veterans.

Lake Winona Manor held a dedication ceremony Monday for a new memorial wall. The ceremony included a 21 gun salute, along with a brief program and the American Legion Color Guard.

The memorial wall sits just outside the nursing home’s chapel and includes pictures of current residents taken at the time they served.

“They often come down almost every day and look at their picture, they love to see their picture up there, they love to tell people about their picture, so they really really enjoy it,” Director of Nursing Amanda Ciszak said.

Below the photo wall is a visitor book. Veterans who come to the wall can sign their name and where they served. The idea for the book came from an employee who is also a veteran.

