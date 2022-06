(WJAR) — A new poll has Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee trailing in the race to keep his office. The Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll puts Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in the lead of the Democratic field for governor at 24%, McKee at 20%, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes at 16%, former Secretary of State Matt Brown at 5%, and Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz at 1%, with 31% of respondents undecided and a margin of just over 5%.

