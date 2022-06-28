Daily Log: 6/28

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Amand’ah Gareau, Toledo, boy, June 20.

Dnyeil Petrey, Toledo, girl, June 21.

Porja Parker, Toledo, boy, June 22.

Carrissa Eames, Toledo, girl, June 22.

Hannah and Tyler Gilson, Blissfield, Mich., boy, June 22.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Alyson and Jeremy Kitzler, Oregon, boy, June 27.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Aliyah Alexander, Toledo, boy, June 24.

Janika Stewart, Toledo, girl, June 26.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Lorena Pencia, Toledo, boy, June 22.

Jillian and Austin Dantin, Perrysburg, girl, June 23.

Erin and Brandon O’Rear, Perrysburg, girl, June 23.

Elisha and Dylan Rank, Maumee, girl, June 24.

Caitlin and Brandon Fidell, Toledo, girl, June 25.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Zakari Scherer, assaulted in the 4800 block of Suder.

Anjel Lerma, assaulted in the 1300 block of Eleanor.

Demetrius Haynes, assaulted in the 2200 block of Kent.

Robberies

Marco Pizza, cash by suspect with a gun in the 1200 block of Sylvania.

Dominique McClure, jewelry by suspect with a gun in the 400 block o Baden.

Burglaries

Heather Dezelske, 4-wheeler, washer, and dryer from home in the 1200 block of Albert.

Nina Nadrud, no loss reported from home in the 3300 block of Woodrow.

Rise Dispensary, no loss reported from business in the 3100 block of West Sylvania.

Christopher North, several guns from home in the 1500 block of Kelsey.

Joseph Beverage, liquor and tobacco products from business in the 4100 block of Talmadge.

Tia Foster, cell phone and video game console from home in the 1800 block of Talbot.

Will Aldridge, video game system from home in the 600 block of Brookley.

Robert Parmelee, lawn equipment, camping items, dolls, and household items from home in the 1500 block of Emma.

William Garner, bicycle, concrete saw, and scrap metal from the 3000 block of East Manhattan.

Barbara Alsept, gun safe, cash, and gun from home in the 700 block of Parker.

Eliseo Selvera, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 800 block of Dearborn.

Thefts

Laura Young, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 3500 block of Door.

Tarry Kinsey, catalytic converter from vehicle in the unit block of South Superior.

Heather Jones, cell phone from the 4600 block of Lewis.