Utah State

Supporters, opponents react to abortions being temporarily back in Utah

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Abortions are able to be performed again in Utah, but only for two weeks.

The past few days have truly been an emotional rollercoaster for people on both sides of the issue.

“Anyone who has the ability to get pregnant needs to be paying attention to their healthcare right now,” said Karrie Galloway, president of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

Galloway said the Planned Parenthood centers are calling back the women they had to turn away this weekend.

“I think even if they can overturn the state bill, there will probably be more legislation forthcoming which is why a lot of people need to let their representatives know what they think,” said Anika Webb, a protester outside the Utah State Capitol building.

Mary Taylor, president of Pro-Life Utah, told FOX 13 News that she’s disappointed in the temporary restraining order on the state’s abortion trigger law.

“I can’t say it was on my radar, but I certainly was not surprised,” she said. “This ruling by the 3rd district court will result in the deaths of dozens of babies.”

Taylor is confident that in the long run, the abortion ban will stick.

“Abortion is a very lucrative business, so we did not anticipate a smooth path,” she said.

It's a path that both sides know will remain an ongoing fight despite wherever Utah lands on the trigger law.

“This isn’t the end of the road by any means, so we’re not anticipating just a smooth path. We’ve got a lot of work to do still,” said Taylor.

“We’ve made the first step. It’s only a first step, there’s a lot of work to come,” said Galloway.

The weekend was full of many pro-abortion-rights protests at the state capitol and in Provo.

For Pro-Life Utah, the organization’s celebration of the overturning of Roe v. Wade is still on for this Saturday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at the capitol.

