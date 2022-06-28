ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago carjacking leads to Streeterville crash; 3 in custody, police say

Chicago police said three suspects are in custody following a carjacking and crash in the city's Streeterville neighborhood Monday.

Police said the three suspect approached a 40-year-old woman near Fullerton and Clark and pulled her out of her Audi Q5 to take the vehicle. They then fled eastbound on Fullerton to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

When the suspects saw an unmarked police car they tried to jump the embankment onto inner Lake Shore Drive to avoid a traffic jam, police said. They ran a red light, struck a red Toyota Corolla, then fled on foot.

Police said officers gave chase and took all three into custody. They were being questioned Monday evening.

Police did not say if the driver of the Toyota was injured in the crash.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

Pat McCarthy
2d ago

Good work CPD! Now if our Cook States Attorney will only charge them and our Cook County Judges will only sentence them, for this crime will things ever get better.

william h bonney
1d ago

Thanx to Kim foxx beetle juice and the voters for voting for the mayhem that criminals are causing all around Chicago and suburbs.

