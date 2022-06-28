Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: June 28

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed June 23-25 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull”/boxer mix, black and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered June 23 by Jennifer Gibson, Mason Street, Toledo.

Bullmastiff, tan and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered June 23 by Frankie Thomas, Newbury Street, Toledo.

Chow chow/boxer mix, silver female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (12 years old, ruptured mammary tumor on abdomen); surrendered June 25 by Debbie Villareal, Auburn Avenue, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out June 23-25 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” brown and white female; stray picked up by a control officer April 28 at 836 Collins St., Toledo.

German shepherd/Siberian husky mix; surrendered May 26 by Richard McCrum, Mansfield Road, Toledo.

Shih Tzu, white and black male; stray picked up by a control officer June 15 at 2048 Hawthorne St., Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, tan and white female; stray picked up by a control officer April 27 at 1218 Halstead St., Toledo.

Cane Corso/“pit bull” mix, five 8-week-old puppies, four black brindle and white females and a black and white male; born at shelter April 26.

Australian cattle dog, blue merle male; surrendered May 18 by Danny Halsey, Chipplegate Road, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.