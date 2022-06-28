ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: June 28

By The Blade
 2 days ago

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed June 23-25 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull”/boxer mix, black and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered June 23 by Jennifer Gibson, Mason Street, Toledo.

Bullmastiff, tan and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered June 23 by Frankie Thomas, Newbury Street, Toledo.

Chow chow/boxer mix, silver female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (12 years old, ruptured mammary tumor on abdomen); surrendered June 25 by Debbie Villareal, Auburn Avenue, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out June 23-25 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” brown and white female; stray picked up by a control officer April 28 at 836 Collins St., Toledo.

German shepherd/Siberian husky mix; surrendered May 26 by Richard McCrum, Mansfield Road, Toledo.

Shih Tzu, white and black male; stray picked up by a control officer June 15 at 2048 Hawthorne St., Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, tan and white female; stray picked up by a control officer April 27 at 1218 Halstead St., Toledo.

Cane Corso/“pit bull” mix, five 8-week-old puppies, four black brindle and white females and a black and white male; born at shelter April 26.

Australian cattle dog, blue merle male; surrendered May 18 by Danny Halsey, Chipplegate Road, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

13abc.com

Whitehouse Fire & Rescue fights factory flames

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville Fire Department relieved a factory fire on Tuesday. According to Fire Chief Joshua Hartbarger the factory located on the 1000 block of Waterville St. sustained minimal damage. Chief Hartbarger said employees successfully evacuated the facility with no injuries. The department continues to investigate the cause...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
