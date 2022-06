On Saturday, a 65-year-old woman lost her life following a multi-vehicle accident in University Place. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck was reported at 5:51 p.m. on the intersection of 35th Street West and Grandview Drive West, a few blocks from Curtis High School. Witnesses informed the officers that an SUV slammed into another vehicle that had slowed for a turn.

