Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s NJPW Strong including Will Ospreay vs. Homicide and more. The company announced the following lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs in NJPW World:. * Will Ospreay vs. Homicide. * Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack. * Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle...

