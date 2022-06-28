ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: Hustle

By Tom Foster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen watching a movie such as Hustle it’s hard to see why anyone would bother to say anything negative about an Adam Sandler movie at this point since no matter how goofy he might get in some of them, the guy shows a lot of heart as well. The story shown...

Popculture

Netflix Is Axing Two Iconic Tom Hanks Movies in July

Tom Hanks fans may want to schedule a movie night soon, as two of the actor's most beloved films are leaving Netflix on July 31, 2022. Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are both available to stream for about one more month. After that, you'll have to look somewhere besides Netflix to find these classics.
DoYouRemember?

Robin Williams Put His Foot Down To Protect ‘Jumanji’ Child Actors

Still regarded as a comedy legend, Robin Williams found humor in countless situations for his audience. Sadly, inside, he was not quite privy to that same fountain of happiness and privately struggled with depression. However much he quietly struggled, though, he would not let his younger colleagues get tasked with more than they were supposed to handle. This was especially evident when filming Jumanji.
Adam Sandler
Ben Foster
Robert Duvall
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
#Philadelphia 76ers
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
AOL Corp

‘The Old Man’ Stars Jeff Bridges as a Wizened Superspy: TV Review

Jeff Bridges, in his new series “The Old Man,” is playing the kind of spy they don’t make anymore. His Dan Chase is, even at an advanced age, a master tactician; he repeatedly bests men many years younger than he is in hand-to-hand combat. He’s also winningly persuasive, so much so that the FBI counterintelligence chief tasked with finding him (John Lithgow) can’t resist giving him a head start.
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Punched Chris Hemsworth in the Face While Filming Snow White and the Huntsman

Sometimes, even Thor gets punched in the face. While breaking down his most iconic characters for GQ, Chris Hemsworth opened up about the time Kristen Stewart punched him in the face for real while they were filming their 2012 take on the Snow White fairy tale. According to the actor, who played Eric, the titular huntsman in Snow White and the Huntsman, Stewart was “more upset” over the hit than he was.
Collider

How to Watch 'Elvis': Is the Musical Biopic Streaming or in Theaters?

At the peak of his prime, Elvis Presley was arguably the biggest performing artist in the world and the undisputed King of Rock and Roll. He was more than a musician; he was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. It’s then no surprise that a musical biographical film centered around his life is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Elvis – Movie Review

A biopic of Elvis Presley is an absolutely perfect fit for director Baz Luhrmann. The filmmaker is known for a garish visual style that, while not “ugly” per se (and in fact can be quite beautiful if seen with the right eyes), always screams “excessive.” He captured the spirit of flashy rebelliousness in the party scenes in “The Great Gatsby” in 2013 and turned the “Moulin Rouge!” into a paradise of hedonism in 2001. Elvis, or at least his onstage persona, was all about exploiting rebelliousness and hedonism, and looking like the most ambitious kind of eyesore in the process. It’s a shame that Elvis and Luhrmann were professionals in different eras, because one wonders what they could have created if they had worked together. As it is, we have to settle for Luhrmann simply creating this lengthy tribute to Elvis.
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Uses These Trademarks in Almost Every Movie

Tom Crusie has built a career of movie stardom that few could ever match. He got his start in the 80s with hit comedies such as Risky Business and All the Right Moves. It didn’t take long for Cruise to break out from the comedy bubble. Soon enough, he was starring in more dramatic fair. But he hit the big time when Top Gun came out in 1986. Ever since, Crusie has been flying high as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.
