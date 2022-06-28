CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS - Cal Fire is busy identifying the areas statewide that are most vulnerable to severe wildfires, updating the agency's fire hazard severity zones map for the first time since 2007. "All of the fire history that we've been able to collect over the last five years will be plugged into our 100 years of fire data to help us better and more accurately depict an area's hazard," says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Berlant. The new map, likely to be released in the Fall, will be a road map of risk, plotting the areas where the threat...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO