ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 2 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 102 to 105 degrees. Overnight lows. in the upper 60's to upper 70's....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Fire: US State Government Issue Mandatory Evacuation Orders as Wildfire Spreads Across Southern California

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued by local authorities, as a wildland fire is growing in size at the Angeles National Forest in Southern California. Members of the law enforcement are reportedly conducting a door-to-door approach to impose the measure as the wildfire threatens the Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire updating its fire hazard severity zones map

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS - Cal Fire is busy identifying the areas statewide that are most vulnerable to severe wildfires, updating the agency's fire hazard severity zones map for the first time since 2007. "All of the fire history that we've been able to collect over the last five years will be plugged into our 100 years of fire data to help us better and more accurately depict an area's hazard," says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Berlant. The new map, likely to be released in the Fall, will be a road map of risk, plotting the areas where the threat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River Rages Towards the Pacific Northwest

A late-season atmospheric river is headed toward the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada. AccuWeather meteorologists warn it may produce catastrophic flooding if it reaches land in the coming days. Extreme Weather. Storms continue to come in from the Pacific Ocean, trapping most of western Washington and southern British Columbia...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanford, CA
Cars
City
Sun Valley, CA
City
Hanford, CA
Local
California Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy