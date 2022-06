LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More patients from different states are traveling to Nevada clinics, as abortion restrictions kick in across the country. According to two local clinics, they started to see patients from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after the Roe v. Wade draft leak and after Texas implemented restrictions, in May. Patients from Utah, Idaho and Arizona have also sought treatments, since Friday, and the number of phone calls continues to surge from all of those states at once.

