ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County prosecutor wants suspect accused of racial message at Wash. U to be jailed while awaiting trial

By Andy Banker
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1eRm_0gO1e1zB00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecutor Attorney’s office has reversed course and is asking for the suspect, accused of spray-painting a racist message at Washington University, to be jailed as he awaits trial.

For prosecutors, this case of Mitchell Wagner, 24, of Florissant, has walked the line between free speech and hate crime.

The prosecutor’s office has now filed a motion in St. Louis County Court for Wagner’s arrest and a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Top story: Female shoplifting suspect dies after being taken to St. Louis County jail

Wagner was charged with felony property damage in March for allegedly spray-painting the name of the white nationalist group, “Patriot Front”, on a black history mural at Wash. U.

At that time, prosecutors gave him a summons to appear in court instead of having him booked in jail because of a policy to lock fewer people up and of a legal technicality.

“Although the organization, whose logo he spray-painted on the black history mural is a white nationalist organization, which (puts us) in the category of hate crimes,” said Chris King, spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. “The Missouri criminal statute for hate crimes says the race of the victim must be a determining factor in the commission of a crime. Washington University doesn’t have a ‘race’ so there’s no way to charge that as a hate crime.”

Wagner was one of 31 “Patriot Front” members arrested in Idaho and charged with conspiracy to riot at an LGBTQ “Pride” event. Prosecutors say that changes everything in St. Louis County, even though the Idaho charge is a misdemeanor, and Wagner was quickly released there.

“This shows escalation of his activism,” King said. “This does move him into a category of someone we believe the safety of the public would be better protected if he waited out his legal proceedings in jail.”

Trending: Missouri man quits bad habits ‘cold turkey,’ loses half his weight

Wagner’s attorney, Michael Kielty, is fighting against the arrest/bond motion. He said the alleged offenses are non-violent. The evidence is weak, and Wagner has no prior criminal history.

Keilty said he stands by what he told Fox 2 News about the “Patriot Front” Idaho arrests earlier in June.

“They have a viewpoint that you disagree with. I disagree with but as a criminal defense attorney we have a constitution,” Kielty said. “The first amendment is here for reason. It’s for speech even if we don’t like (that speech).”

Despite the new urgency from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Wagner remains free and he is waiting for a judge to be assigned in the St. Louis County case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
KMOV

St. Louis man sentenced to prison for ID theft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Bryson Whiteside was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for using stolen identities to commit crimes. Whiteside, 24 and of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, use of a counterfeit access device, possession of counterfeit securities and possession of a stolen vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florissant, MO
Society
Saint Louis County, MO
Society
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Florissant, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
Florissant, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County Jail#Cold Turkey#Crime#Shoplifting#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Washington University#White Nationalist Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country

For the first time in Missouri’s history, the state has a team of attorneys dedicated to defending people on the verge of having their parole revoked and facing more prison time.  Missouri is the third state in the country to establish a parole revocation defense team, following Connecticut and New York.  “We’re on the cutting […] The post Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy