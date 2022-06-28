Building the Valley: Harmar bar known for its witchy theme, community camaraderie

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This home is an entertainers’ paradise in Woodland Estates located in Upper St. Clair. It boasts a classic formal living room with a fireplace and crown molding, a private office with panel walls and regal columns in the formal dining area. French doors lead you into the oversized master suite on the main level with a fireplace, and a set of glass doors lead out to a private patio. There is a walk-in closet in the updated master bathroom. A landing overlooks the great room and takes you to 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms. There is also a 3rd fireplace in the step-down family room with an access to 21×15 upper patio. An exquisite kitchen area has cherry kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, an island, a breakfast nook and an additional wet bar off of the kitchen. A 2nd family room is on the lower level with the 4th fireplace. Glass doors lead out to the kidney-shaped pool & entertainment area. A privacy fence surrounds the back yard. This is a sweeping corner lot on a private street.

